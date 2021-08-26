Thomas P. Coleman

Dr. Thomas Paul Coleman, 98, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Ecumen in North Branch.
He now celebrates his new life in Heaven with his parents, William and Christine Coleman; his son Eric; his son-in-law John Peterson; his brothers James and Donald, and his sisters Jane Jensen and Marian Anderson.
Tom leaves behind his wife of nearly 66 years, Elaine of Ecumen North Branch; his children, Judy Peterson of Cambridge, Minnesota, and Bill (Susan Mazze) of Redondo Beach, California; six grandchildren and one step-granddaughter; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Arlene Coleman of Yucaipa, California, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The service will be live streamed on First Baptist Church and Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home Facebook pages. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
