Tim Yerigan passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the age of 57.
Tim’s celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Rock Haven Church in Granite Falls. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., with an informal service at 3. The service will be followed by a procession to The Rock in Granite Falls, with a party in Tim’s memory immediately following the procession.
Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Granite Falls.
