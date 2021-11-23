Tim Yerigan passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the age of 57.
Tim’s celebration was held on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Rock Haven Church in Granite Falls. Visitation was from 1 to 3 p.m. with an informal service at 3. The service was followed by a procession to The Rock in Granite Falls with a party in Tim’s memory immediately following the procession.
Written by Timothy Arvil Yerigan: My life has been quite a journey. Like in life, I’ve got a lot to say. You all know, I never was without words. My life all started Oct. 13, 1964, when I was born in Cambridge. I grew up loving the outdoors and anything that kept me active. I loved reloading, cutting wood, and so much more. It’s not an understatement to say I loved fishing and hunting. In fact, I hunted nearly every animal in every season. I was blessed to harvest some great trophies. In school, wrestling and football kept me busy. That is, if I wasn’t skipping to hunt, fish, or work with Dad or Grandpa. In 1983, I graduated from high school. After graduating, I continued to work commercial construction for a year and then went off to college. I graduated with a degree in law enforcement, from Alex Tech, which launched my career with Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office. There I proudly served as a deputy, DARE officer, court security director, and emergency management director. This was among my greatest accomplishments. I had the privilege of serving and protecting others. It goes without saying that this position came with great stories and experiences. Joining the sheriff’s office brought me to Granite Falls. That is where the best thing in my life happened.I met and married Tan. She was the love of my life. We built our life in rural Granite Falls, on our small farm, and raised our five children together. I never knew what love was, or could be, before her. She was my best friend. All I ever wanted to do was be with her, take care of her, and make her happy. And we were so happy! Every day, I looked forward to being with her and spending another day together in some way, whether at home sipping a cup of coffee or off on some amazing adventure. Oh, my sweetheart, there were so many.With Tan, it was no longer just me. We became one. There was no longer a mine or me, but rather us, we, and ours. If something was for me, it was for her. Tan, never forget: “When I count my blessings, I count you twice.”
It was our greatest honor in life to raise our five children together. We enjoyed time at home for family suppers and fun. We also loved it when we were at the cabin, in one big house, together again. Whether fishing, sitting around a campfire, or all piled on the couch watching a movie, it was great. We loved weekends together in one house just like when you were little. Mom and I would just sit back and ooze with pride. I hope they each know the joy and honor it brought their mom and me to be blessed with each of them. They grew to become such outstanding adults who were not only our kids but also our friends. Megan, never lose the sparkle in your eye and your big heart. Kayla, never forget you can do anything. Clint, by now, I have received one of your twenty-second hugs again. Garrett, your heart is so soft inside. Be sure to show it again. Briana, never lose your drive of caring for others. I am so proud of each one of you. Talk of me often, and keep me alive among you. Please continue our amazing life. Remember the love I showed each of you and the love I showed Mom. My hope is that you will have a life filled with a similar love and respect. Remember, family should always come first. Don’t let my passing hurt us. We are still a family. Let it draw us closer, and never forget I am with you. Help Mom. She will be devastated without me; but I will be the burly angel, my body fully restored, always at your side.
These kids brought us eight grandchildren including Maddie (our first grandchild who taught us to fully live again), Kayden (our guy with the sparkle in his eye), Tanner (our buddy with the kind heart), Jaydin (our ball of excitement), Sutton (our little adventurous hoarder), Oden (our little bud who can talk more than me), Maysin (our shy little guy with the grin) and Finnley (our ball of energy). I ask that you never forget me. Tell stories to each other, and share them with our future grandkids. Make sure that they all know me. I love you each so much. Take care of yourselves. Take care of each other, and spend time with Grandma.
My love, Tan. I never knew true love and a good life until I met you. I told you every single day, “You are my world!” In ways, I was a mess of a man before I met you. Then, came the life I dreamed up but never believed possible. We did everything as a team. Together we shared our passions whether it was hunting, fixing houses, garage saling, watching scary movies or Lifetime love stories, relaxing at the cabin, fishing, antiquing, building our dream home, or just holding hands. In a nutshell, my life was a dream. I had to pinch myself every day to know it was real. No matter what Heaven holds for me, I will always be with you and will wait for you. When it is your time, I will run to you with arms open wide. Until then, my love, stay strong. Continue our amazing life. Like I told you, this is not the end of our love story. There are just going to be a few chapters you will write alone; but you will never be alone – I will always be at your side. When the last chapter is written, I will come to take your hand. Until then, smile, make me proud, and never stop showing the world what love really is.
I never had many close friends, but you know who you are. You were special to me, and I thank you for that. I ask one favor: Do what I can no longer do; take care of Tan. If she is okay, I know the kids and grandkids will be just fine.
I’ve lived a good life.The last 20 years were by far the best, raising our kids through good times and bad. I believed in earning what you want and never being lazy. When the work is done, it’s time for fun. After all, life should be about fun. I would often let my projects go so I could help others. We loved helping others. All I ever wanted was to make sure my family was okay and to take care of them. It was also in these years that my relationship with God strengthened. I had faith in Him until the last day that I would beat this cancer. In the end, maybe I did. Don’t be angry that He called me home. Just know that God’s plan is always bigger and better than anything you could ever imagine. Sit back and enjoy what He has coming your way. I have no doubt it will be amazing!
Don’t be sad. I’ve lived a good life. All I want is the same for all of you: a job that provides, friends that support you, a family that loves you, kids that make you proud, grandkids that make you feel young again, a spouse that supports your every dream and fills your heart, and a God with whom you can always be connected. He will give you all you need to carry you through this life.
I leave behind my wife, Tanya (Tan), our kids Megan (Jerrad), Kayla (John), Garrett (Steph), and Bri (Jason), my parents (Lucy, Ray, and Carol), my sisters (Kim, Angela, Kelly, and Kelly), and brother (Pat), and many nieces and nephews that we loved like our own.
I look forward to being reunited with our son, Clint, my grandparents, my father-in-law, and my stepfather.
Cancer ravaged my body, but don’t remember me like that. Remember me active. Remember my laugh, my smile, and the sparkle in my eyes. When they shut for the last time, which they must have by now, I can’t wait to be greeted at the gates by God. I will ask Him to allow me to continue to watch over Tan, our kids, and our grandkids. Once God and I are done, I will mess up Clint’s hair and give him the biggest hug. Until we meet again … see you later!
