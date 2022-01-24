Timothy S. Roach

Timothy Scott Roach, 65, of Cambridge died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, while vacationing in South Carolina.
He was born May 28, 1956, in Independence, Missouri, to Jack and Shirley (Stinson) Roach. The family moved to Cambridge when Tim was a few months old. He grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1974. He went on to attend St. Cloud State University.
Tim was united in marriage to Carrie Potvin at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. To this marriage two children were born, Jason and Amy. Tim and Carrie would later divorce.
Tim worked at Jack Roach Ford with his dad for several years. He later went on to start Roach Gunderson GM Dealership in Mora. Tim also worked as the manager for Champion Auto in St. Cloud and as service manager at Tenvoorde Ford in St. Cloud. In 1996 he started helping his dad run Jack Roach Golf Cars, and after his dad passed away in 2000, he took over the business.
In 2003 Tim met Lina Genyte from Lithuania. She moved to Minnesota with her son Monte on May 19, 2004. Tim and Lina were married on May 28, 2004. In 2011, Tim adopted Monte.
Tim always had a love for fast cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed working on motors, collecting and restoring Fords and British motorcycles. He just finished his Thunderbird restoration and was looking forward to driving it this summer. He and Lina enjoyed vacationing in Arizona and Texas, and visiting their son Monte in South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his father in February 2000 and mother in December 2020.
Tim is survived by his wife Lina; children Jason (Maureen) Roach of Florida, Amy Roach of Cambridge, and Monte Roach of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Jordan and Jocelyn Roach, and Ava and Gabriel Albert; sister Jacqueline (Ron) Olson of Cambridge; and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Tim’s life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at The Foundation Room at Leader Restaurant, 133 Main Street South, Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
