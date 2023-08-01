On July 29, 2023, Timothy “Tim” Wayne Keller of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly at MHealth Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton at the age of 67.
Tim, the youngest of 13 children was born in Princeton, MN on June 24, 1956, to Herbert and Edith (Shaw) Keller. He grew up in rural Braham, graduating from Braham High School in 1975. In 1982 Tim met the three loves of his live, Debbie (Zimmerman) and her two little boys, Mike and Bill who quickly became his world. Tim and Deb married in 1991, eventually working together at CMP in Cambridge until health issues forced him to “retire” by the end of 2001. Even then he refused to slow down finding any excuse to park himself on his tractor or lawn mower, even making a weekly drive up to Milaca so he could mow his youngest son Bill’s yard for almost seven years just “because he could”. Tim’s incredibly giving nature earned him recognition in 2018 after dedicating over 7,000 hours, since 2011, to volunteering at Cambridge Medical Center where he continued to volunteer until his passing. During his life he shared his love for snowmobiling and three-wheeling with his sons, family and friends. Tim attended New Live Church in Princeton, always looking forward to Sunday service followed by a trip to Burger King that meant just as much. Tim and Deb have always been best of friends and continued that friendship after their divorce in 2016, always supporting each other.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Harry, David, Daniel, Robbie, Beverly, Minnie and Audrey Johnson, sisters-in-law; Tara and Vesta; brothers-in-law, Ronald Johnson, Don Shelton, and Don Schwab; and father-in-law, Clarence Zimmerman. He is survived by ex-wife and best friend Deb Keller-Mattson, sons; Bill (Cassie) Keller and Mike (Jolene) Keller, grandchildren; Austin, Hunter, Kadyn, Zane, Ashlyn, Keighan, Aubrynn, Kashton, and Arsen, siblings; Ray, Jim (Bonnie), Dutch (Marie), Edith, and Bill (Denise); sisters-in-law, Becky and Theresa, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, August 4 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge followed by a luncheon. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be one hour after the service at Royalton Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
