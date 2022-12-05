Tina Lynn Carpenter, age 61, of Isanti, passed peacefully at home with family beside her on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 after a long and arduous battle with cancer, for a second time.
Born in Buffalo, Minnesota on Nov. 5, 1961, Tina Lynn Hoffman was born a fiery red head from the beginning. Working hard on her family’s sod farm in East Bethel, Minnesota from childhood, she was taught strong work ethics. Graduating from Saint Francis High School in 1980, she would later start a family and business with her husband, Michael Carpenter that would grow into much more than landscaping. Laughter and love were never in short supply with Tina. Giving birth to two sons and a daughter, their family grew over the years. And over those years, her sons created families of their own. Soon enough, she had four grandchildren along with a great granddaughter, to boot. Tina thrived as a businesswoman and was eager to build an empire of her own. Never afraid to get her hands dirty. Never afraid of living life. She was an avid motorcyclist with her husband. They loved going to Lake Havasu, Arizona in the winter to ride in the warm weather. Tina also loved spending time at her family cabin on Round Lake in Nisswa, Minnesota with the family and especially the grandkids.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents Ardis and Charles Hoffman her brother-in-law, Steven Carpenter and sister-in-law Paula Hoffman. She is remembered by her husband, Michael Carpenter, her sons, Jethro (Nicki) Carpenter and Marshall (Sarah) Carpenter, and daughter, Stormie Carpenter, grandchildren Joshua (Shelby), Hunter, Lucy and Dane, and great-granddaughter Hattie.
Tina’s Celebration of Life Party will be held 1—6 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023 at the Carpenter residence. Please wear colorful attire as Tina was a radiantly colorful person in life! Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
