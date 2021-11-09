Todd M. Olson, 53, of Isanti, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021, after losing a courageous battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughters, Haley and Hannah; parents, Fred and Linda; brother, Troy (Donna) Olson; nieces, Alexa (Steven), Miranda, Hannah; and many loving family and friends.
Todd’s life centered around the love for his wife and daughters. He was always there to give a helping hand to anyone in need. Todd cherished visiting Table Rock Lake in Missouri and always rooted for the Minnesota Wild. He will be most remembered by his passion. Whether it was as grill master, being in the great outdoors hunting deer or being a handyman, Todd did everything with perfection.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel, 1385 107 Avenue NE, Blaine, with a visitation one hour prior.
