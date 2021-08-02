Todd S. Potrament

Todd Potrament, of Cambridge passed away July 31, 2021, at home. He was 58 years old.
Todd Scott Potrament was born May 15, 1963, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota to Thomas and Myrtle (Hensrud) Potrament. At a young age his family moved to Braham, Minnesota where he grew up and attended school. Todd enjoyed playing all sports in Braham but he especially loved playing football. His family owned and operated the bowling alley in Braham which was a big part of his life growing up and continuing into adulthood. Many special memories were made there.
On July 27, 1991, Todd married Kathleen Murray. They made their home in Isanti until 1995 when they built a home in Cambridge. Todd owned and operated his own trucking business and was proud of the work he did. He introduced four wheeling to his children at early ages. Camping, wheeling and making memories as a family brought real joy to Todd. Then as the kids grew, vintage snowmobiles became a passion of Todd as well and got family and friends involved. He wrenched on the machines and the boys raced, he was so proud. Todd truly loved his family and his friends. Nothing meant more.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle, and brother, Tim. Todd will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Kathy; three children, Eric (Ashley), Matthew (Megan), and Sara; two grandchildren, Amelia and Blain; father, Tom; and by many other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Gathering 5 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.