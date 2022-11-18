Tracy Lynn Picha (Pagel), age 42 of Lino Lakes, passed away in Minneapolis Nov. 12, 2022.
Tracy was born Jan. 15, 1980 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school in Isanti and Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 1998. Tracy went on to study at Jamestown College in ND (now known as University of Jamestown) earning her degrees in Business and Communications. Tracy loved her family and friends very much and enjoyed watching the Vikings, Wild and Twins. Her favorite movies were anything by Marvel, Disney, The Muppets and was obsessed with Harry Potter. She loved dogs, magic, making friends with everyone, but her passion was cooking.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Joseph; children, Eden Wells, Addison Wells, Liam Wells, Riley Picha, Blake Picha and River Picha; parents, JoAnn (Mark) Welcome, and Tom (Sandy) Pagel; siblings, Kristi Gutzkow, Mark (Cheryl) Welcome, Nicole (Steve) Skowronek, Teri (Justin) Hand, Priscilla (Keith) Koehler, and TJ (Jess) Pagel; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to No Kids Hungry or the Minnesota Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
