Valborg L. Ellingson

Valborg Louise Kyllo Ellingson died on June 14, 2022. She was 89 years old.
Valborg was born to Adolph and Hanna Kyllo in rural Kenyon, MN on July 19, 1932. After her father’s death in 1936, the family moved into the city of Kenyon, where she attended grade and high school, graduating in 1950. Valborg attended and graduated from Augsburg College in 1954. From 1954 to 1957 she was a school librarian in Mora, MN, where she met Phillip Ellingson. On Aug. 23, 1957, she married Phillip Ellingson at Hegre Lutheran Church in rural Kenyon where she had been baptized and confirmed.
After living in Minneapolis and Mounds View for 10 years, the family moved to Cambridge, MN where Phillip owned and operated Cambridge Iron Works for 20 years. She was involved in many church-related activities through Cambridge Lutheran Church including teaching Sunday School, volunteering at the Shalom Shop, ongoing member of a circle group and many other activities. Valborg also was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching, wrote wonderful letters to family and friends, including a corny poem or two, and never met a stain she couldn’t get out. She was famous for her delicious paper-thin lefse and other Norwegian delicacies.
Valborg was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Phillip; sons Mark and Erik; sisters Doris Beaudoin and Audrey Smith Engler; daughter-in-law Audrey Ellingson; grandchildren Jonathan Ellingson and Brianne Rubbelke.
Valborg is survived by sons Jon Ellingson of Titusville, Florida and Joel (Hanh) Ellingson of Shakopee; daughter Kay (Joseph) Rubbelke of St. Paul, MN; daughter-in-law Joan Ellingson; grandchildren Stephen Ellingson, Elizabeth Sundberg, Amanda Ellingson, Alisa and Andrew Ellingson, Seth, Kylla, Corinne and Danika Rubbelke; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Cambridge Lutheran Church, Augsburg College, Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul, or donor’s choice. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
