Victoria Lynn Scott, age 67 of Cambridge, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully at GracePointe Crossing on Sept. 4, 2022.
Preceded in death by her parents Beverly and Dana Scott.
She is survived by her son Jon (Tammy) Hammer; grandsons Aiden Hammer, Ricky Helgeson and Dominic Slattery and adopted son Dennis O’Neil.
Also survived by her brother Michael D. Scott; nieces Angela (Ray) Mendez and Chantra Jackson; nephews Michael J. Scott and Ryan Scott; great-nieces and great nephews; Isabel, Alysia, Isaac, Dante-Luis and AvaMarie Mendez, Savannah and Bella Jackson; McKenzie Waller, Chayton, Koda, Niyan and Robert Scott.
‘How great her passion for life and being around those she cared about was from her hearty laugh to self depricating jokes. This lady was a rare breed in today’s world who cared more about others than herself and was less judgmental than most but probably her best quality was one all grandparents’ have and that is to only see the good in others’ written by her grandson Dom.
Funeral service Noon Saturday Sept. 17, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 311 S. Ashland St. Cambridge, MN
Visitation 2 hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Interment private at Cambridge Union Cemetery.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
