Virginia H. Sweeney

Virginia H. (Verdick) Sweeney, age 90, of Roseville, formerly of Cambridge, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Valentine’s Day, after a 73-year love story, Feb. 14, 2022.
Virginia was born to Theodore and Genevieve Verdick on July 22, 1931, in Alpha. She married the love of her life, John Sweeney, on June 23, 1950. After losing both of her parents in childhood, her mission in life was to be a great wife & mother; she fulfilled that goal.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 71 years, John R.; children, John T. (Chris), Genevieve (Tom) Swanner, Thomas & special friend Karen, Melanie (Patrick) Xuereb, and Sean (Thorsten); grandchildren, Lisa, Andrew (Amanda), Sarah (Kevin), Jeffrey, Ryan (Laurel), Elizabeth (Joe), Kelly (Tim), Lauren (Ryan); great grandchildren, Ethan, Jack, Siena, Mason, Ginger, Ruby, Nora, Andrew, Avery, and Ronan.
A Celebration of Life took place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at LifePoint Church (2220 Edgerton Street, Maplewood). The service was livestreamed; the link to watch the recording will be available onhttps://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/obituary/Virginia-Sweeney. Inurnment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association.
