Georgene LaVonna “Vonnie” Oman, of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City. She was 82 years old.
She was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Isanti County, Minnesota to Garrit and Doris (Norman) Byker. Vonnie grew up in the Ogilvie area and graduated from Ogilvie High School in 1957.
On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Roger Elmstrand at the Lewis Lake Covenant Church parsonage. They first lived in Minneapolis before moving to California in 1963 with their four children. In 1970 they returned to Cambridge to raise their children.
Vonnie worked at Control Data for several years. She enjoyed her time there and made many lifelong friends. Roger passed away in March, 1992.
Vonnie went on to meet Dwight Oman and they were married on June 19, 1995, in Polson, Montana. The couple lived at their home in Cambridge.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, liked spending time gardening and had fond memories of traveling and camping with Roger and the kids. Vonnie and the family were very supportive of Randy and his competing in the Special Olympics. Vonnie and Dwight were active in antique cars and attended many car shows and events over the years.
Besides her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband Roger Elmstrand, husband Dwight Oman, daughter Cindy Edstrom, grandson Ryan Edstrom, brothers Gene and Gary Byker.
Vonnie is survived by her children Randy Elmstrand of Cambridge, Brad (Joni) Elmstrand of Cambridge, Laurie Elmstrand of Fish Lake Township; step-son Mike (Kristen) Scheiber of Cary, NC; three grandsons, Garret (Danielle) Edstrom of Lake Elmo, Justin (Jim) Llanas of Minneapolis, Barry Elmstrand (Angel Olson) of Cambridge; Ryan’s wife Jennie Edstrom of St. Louis Park; two step grandchildren Jessica and Jackson Scheiber of Cary, NC; four great grandchildren Everett ands Norah Edstrom, Vincent and Ivy Edstrom; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
