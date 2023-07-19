Waldo W. Schlipp age 95 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 13, 2023.
He was born on Feb. 29, 1928 to William and Clara Schlipp in North Branch Township. Waldo attended school in Weber until the eighth grade but then went to work locally to help support his parents during the depression.
Waldo met his wife, Marion, the preacher’s daughter, shortly after she moved to Weber. They were married on April 10, 1950 at St. John Lutheran Church of Weber.
They settled 1 mile east of Bodum on a farm, where he worked his land for many years. Waldo started working as a bricklayer, eventually becoming a Master Mason for Adolphson and Peterson in the metro area. He also worked as a janitor for the Isanti Elementary School. He worked part-time for Bob Pankan Masonary when his special talent was needed.
Waldo and Marion raised their children, Christine and Kevin, on the farm.
During his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially dancing Polkas with his wife Marion and traveling the world in his later years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73+ years Marion; children Christine (Duane) Olson of Braham and Kevin (Cindy) Schlipp of Isanti; Grandfather of Chad(Jennifer) Olson, Douglas (Trina) Olson, Christy (Justin) Wrobel, Kelli (Tyler) Sampson and Katie (Greg) Heinz; Great-Grandfather of Adam, Jakob, Emilia, Hannah, and Autumn Olson; Theodora Sampson and Brooks, Hayden and Lane Heinz; Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings and their wives; Walter (Lydia) Schlipp, Oliver (Ione) Schlipp, Byron (LaVerne) Schlipp and Lenore (William) Hendricks.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday July 22, 2023 at St. John Lutheran of Weber 287168 Jodrell St. NE North Branch
Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church
Interment at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangement Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244.
