Wallace L. Bismarck, 96, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital.
He was born May 6, 1926 in Grandy, Minnesota to Leonard and Myrtle (Larson) Bismark. Wally grew up in the Grandy/Stanchfield area and attended Elm Park Country School and Braham High School. He grew up working on the home farm and in May 1945 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He did basic training in Tyler, TX and served in World War II. He was honorably discharged in December 1946.
On Oct. 8, 1949 he was united in marriage to Lois Peterson at Stanchfield Baptist Church and they made their home on the Bismark family farm. Wally and Lois took over the family dairy farm and operated it until their retirement. Later in life, Wally and Lois wintered in Harlingen, Texas. They lived a few years at Riverwood Village and more recently GracePointe Crossing.
Wally was a longtime member of Stanchfield Baptist Church where he served on the church board, was a deacon and trustee and served on the cemetery board. He and Lois were baptized as adults in the church. Wally also served on the Rum River Co-op Board. He enjoyed buying, fixing up and selling tractors, participating in tractor pull competitions. He liked to play cards, taking bus tours with Lois and traveling; taking trips to England, Scotland and Hawaii. He loved people and was a man of faith and family and genuinely enjoyed farming. Wally was a member of the Isanti VFW and American Legion. Wally had a strong connection with the soldiers he met in the Army. He stayed in contact with them over the years and would spend summer vacations traveling to visit them up until just last year.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Lorna Baker in 2008.
Wally is survived by his wife Lois, children Bradley (Luana) Bismark of Cambridge, Deborah Gerrety of Ramsey, Julie (Steve) Gustafson of Braham, Roxi (Ron) Emerick of Zion Crossroads, VA, Dan (Katie) Bismarck of Big Lake, 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Stanchfield Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
