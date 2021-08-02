Wayne D. Anderson

Wayne Delmar Anderson, of rural Cambridge, passed away at his home due to natural causes on July 28, 2021, the same day as the passing of his mother. He was 73 years old.
Wayne was born on May 16, 1948, in Braham, Minnesota to Delmar and Hattie (Skogen) Anderson. He attended Pine Brook School and then went on to graduate from Cambridge High School in 1966. He worked at County Market in Cambridge for several years, but after his father’s death, he quit and farmed for a short time. He then returned to County Market as a manager and worked for many years until he retired in 2010.
Wayne lived his entire life in the Cambridge area and was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. He enjoyed working on his yard and took pride in keeping it looking nice. Although he was not a traveler of long trips, he liked to visit the local towns every day. Because they resided together, he shared a special bond with his mom. Visits to the K-Bob for breakfast were almost a daily occurrence for them and it was not uncommon to see them heading to town later in the day. It is totally unbelievable that Wayne and his mom passed away within hours of each other on the same day. Wayne was a great brother and will be missed dearly by his siblings as well as many friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dale Anderson. He is survived by his brother Steve (Donna) Anderson; sisters Sandy (Jack) Holland, Carol (Merlin) Holland and Susan Anderson; sister-in-law Ann Anderson, all of Cambridge, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church of Dalbo. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
