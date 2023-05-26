Wayne Dressler, age 82, of Cambridge, died on Monday, May 15, 2023, at GracePointe Crossing The Gables.
He was born in St. Paul, MN to Harold and Ann Dressler. He lived in White Bear Lake where he raised his daughter until he retired and moved up to Pine River, MN. He became an iron worker right out of high school and began his career with Twin City Wire and retired after 45 years. He then took a part-time job with Menards and worked there for five years and loved every minute of it. At the age of 80 he moved into GracePointe Crossing Care Center in Cambridge, MN.
During his life he loved to be creative by painting pictures, making metal sculptures, and small pieces of furniture. He loved to entertain his family and friends and was known to be Santa in December for many years. He also loved to volunteer and he would cook for the Pequot Lakes Legion’s omelet breakfast and the 4th of July Corn Feed.
He silently collected stuffed animals and donated them to Gillette Children’s Hospital and donated money to various homeless shelters. He lived life large and loved to tell stories. At times he was so funny you would be laughing and crying at the same time. Before he entered hospice care, he wanted to get the message out that you should always tell people you love them before you can’t, do all the things you want to do before it is too late, and speak your mind and tell it like it is.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, care support staff, and receptionists at GracePointe Crossing. They treated him with respect and came to visit him while in hospice care. He was so loved by the people there and they have treated us with so much care after he passed. God Bless them all.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Paul) Storvick and grandchildren: Paul, Peter, and Hanna. Living siblings Marlys, Loren, Judy, and Paul.
Memorial service 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visiting time one hour prior. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.