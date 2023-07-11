Wayne Karl Nelson, age 76, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
He was born July 28, 1946 in Braham MN to Wendell and Ilo (Holger) Nelson. He grew up in Braham and graduated from Braham High School in 1964. He met Kathy Lofgren at the Rush City Rollerdome one night when he laced up her skates, and they were married on Sept. 13, 1969.
At the age of eight years old, Wayne experienced his first open heart surgery at the U of M hospital in Minneapolis. He was given a life expectancy of 21 years, which he surpassed by 50 years. He described his life as “a life of miracles”, including more open-heart surgeries and medical issues.
Wayne had a very successful business as a licensed public accountant and financial advisor. He loved family, jigsaw puzzles, model trains and train shows, and was a great coffee drinker. Wayne quietly and definitely lived his faith and was a long-time member of Stanchfield Baptist Church.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brother Conrad “Connie” Nelson.
Wayne is survived by his wife Kathy; son Chad (Holly) Nelson; grandchildren, Nicholas (Courtney) Nelson and Lydia Nelson; siblings, Darwin (Marlene) Nelson, Wendy (David) Nelson, and Loren (Louise) Nelson; sister-in-law Paulette Nelson; brother-in-law Merle Lofgren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Funeral Service was held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Stanchfield Baptist Church with Rev. Caleb Zahl officiating. Interment was in the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
