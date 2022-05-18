Wesley Erbstoesser, of Braham, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was 44 years old.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Braham Moose Lodge. Pastor Steve Jennisch will officiate. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Braham Mission Covenant Cemetery. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
