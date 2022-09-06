Wilbur LeRoy Nelson 76, of Isanti passed away on Aug. 29. He was born on Nov. 5, 1945 to Charles and Leonore (Paulson) Nelson in Aitkin, MN. Wil attended school in Aitkin graduating in 1963. He completed his undergrad at Bemidji State College in1967 and his Master’s Degree from St. Cloud State in 1972. Wil married Karleen (Swanson) on April 6, 1968 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fridley, MN. Wil and Karleen moved to Isanti in 1972.
Wil began his teaching career in 1967 in St. Francis and retired in 2001, finishing a 34 year career. For many of those years, Wil was known as “The Voice of the Saints” as he announced most of the sporting events at the high school.
Wil liked to be involved in the community, with stints on the Athens Township Board and serving as an election judge in Isanti Township. He also enjoyed supporting his sons through all their activities (football, baseball, track, wrestling, Cub Scouts Boys Brigade, 4-H, etc.). Wil also loved to travel. He and Karleen have ventured to Europe three times; including trips to Sweden to visit their “Swedish son”, Magnus, who was an exchange student living with them during the 1977—78 school year. They’ve also traveled to Mexico, Canada, and 43 states including Alaska and Hawaii.
Wil’s faith was very important to him as he was very active over the years at Our Savior’s Lutheran of Cedar and Faith Lutheran of Isanti. While attending Faith Lutheran he was a youth leader, on the church council, in the church choir, and was happy to preach a sermon on any given Sunday when the pastor was gone.
Wil was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Leonore Nelson. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Karleen; sons, Chad (Marcy), Kerry (Blanca), Bjorn (Karrie) and Magnus Karlsson (Swedish exchange student 1977—78); grandchildren, Keith, Annya, Alan, Aneliz, Claire, Matthew and Brayden; and brothers, Jim (Rikki) and Bob (Judy).
A celebration of Wil’s life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church of Isanti at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 with visitation one hour before the service. There will also be a visitation on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5—7 p.m. at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti, MN. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
