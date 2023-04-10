Wilford L. Boutain age 89 of Princeton, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 5, 2023.
Wilford was born in Red Lake Falls, MN to Alec and Sadie Boutain on Feb. 14, 1934. After his schooling, he was drafted into the US Army. He was honorably discharged in 1957. Wilford worked various jobs after the military, cooking in restaurants in Thief River Falls and aboard Iron Ore ships on the Great Lakes. He married Patricia Nelson on June 7, 1958 and they settled in Anoka and raised their family. Wilford started his life-long career with the city of Anoka in the Parks Department. He retired after 30 plus years as a Foreman.
During his free time, Wilford enjoyed camping with his family, snowmobiling, horseshoes, hunting, fishing, cards, restoring his classic 1973 Charger, cooking and baking. We will miss his fish fries with onion rings.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia; children Deborah (Randy) Mensing, Michelle Boutain, Pam (Bruce) Leeth, Kimberly Walker and Gregory (Jodi) Boutain; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers Clarence (Veruna), Virgil ( Jenny) and Jim (Kay); sisters Sharon Grindeland and Linda Hamlin; and sisters-in-law Evie Boutain, Janet Boutain, Donna Boutain and Nancy Boutain.
Wilford was preceded in death by his grandchildren Jerod Paulson and Shane Leeth; brothers Raymond, Ronnie, Alex Jr. “Poncho” and Lawrence Boutain; sisters Margaret Hamm, Mary Sweno and infant Darlene.
Funeral service 3 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, 5972 70th St. Princeton, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Private Interment.
Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge 763-689-2244.
