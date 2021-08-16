Willard Allanson

Willard “Bill” Allanson, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away July 29, 2021. He was 91 years old.
Bill is the son of George and Olive Allanson, grew up in Minneapolis and attended Central High School. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, retiring from USAF in 1967.
Bill spent his last years in retirement at his lake place in Isanti County, a place he dubbed as “MEINE KLEINE ECKE AUF DER WELT.”
He is survived by brother, James; three children, William, Michael and Joy; two grandchildren, Michael and Savanna; and lastly his dog Copper.
A farewell gathering shall be at his lake home on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
