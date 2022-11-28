William (Bill) A. Carlson (85), Cambridge, MN
Born in Athens, Minnesota in 1937, Bill grew up in Cambridge, MN. After graduating in 1955 from Cambridge High School, he joined the US Coast Guard serving on the buoy tender Lantana out of Keokuk, lowa. Bill also served as deputy USCG shipping clerk in Honolulu, Hawaii. He served from 1955 - 1959.
He married Joan Tangen of Warren, MN in 1963; they had four children. Bill received his Bachelor’s degree from the U of MN in 1968, and worked for the US Postal Service from 1962-1996. Retiring to Cambridge, MN, he dedicated his time to community and volunteer endeavors: serving on the Isanti County Park Commission, Cambridge City planning commission, the Bike Trail Committee, and Isanti County Historical Society. He helped to secure a grant from the Robert W. Johnson Foundation funding Active Living by Design, a community wide fitness and wellness program. He also worked hard to establish the Becklin County Park.
Bill spent a great deal of time outdoors and shared the wonders of nature through long walks, camping and hiking with his family. He was an avid bird watcher and always keen on finding a good lake or river to throw in a line. A common request on family outings,”just one more cast”!
Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Alice (Westberg) Carlson and brother, Jim. He is remembered with love by his four children Andrew, Matthew, Jennifer and Timothy, former wife Joan Tangen, two granddaughters Alexandra and Paloma, great granddaughter, Lyla, nephews Chris and Curt Carlson as well as many friends, notably Karen Lee, Shirley Smith and Hazel Erikson.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering at New Hope Community Church 33030 Vickers St. NE, Cambridge, MN, 763-552-7979 on Dec. 2, 1pm - 4pm. Visitation from 1 — 2 p.m. Eulogy from 2— 2:30 p.m.
Memorials preferred to the Parks and Trails Council of MN (parksandtrails.org).
