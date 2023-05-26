William “Bill” Clough, of Mora, was called home with his loving wife Melissa Clough after a tragic motorcycle accident near Paynesville, MN on Sunday, May 21, 2023. He was 53 years old.
Bill was born on Dec. 1, 1969, in Bemidji, Minnesota to parents James and Karen (Kramer) Clough. He grew up in St. Peter before the family moved to Cambridge where Bill graduated from High School in 1988. He attended St. Cloud State for a few semesters before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served overseas during the Persian Gulf War from 1989 to 1992.
After returning home, Bill worked as a copy technician. On Sept. 21, 1997, Bill was united in marriage to Amy Moss and together they made their home in Cambridge. They were blessed with two children, Josef and Alli. Bill began his career with Innovative Gaming working as a gaming technician, helping to setup casino games and train staff across the world, traveling as far as Germany and Africa.
On July 30, 2022, Bill was united in marriage to Melissa (Oxberry) Weinreich in Las Vegas. They found true happiness together.
He loved the Minnesota Vikings, watching every Sunday and even attending a few games at US Bank Stadium. Bill was a huge fantasy football fan, going to football drafts and making weekly updates and strategies with Melissa and his family. He was often found outdoors, fishing, golfing, driving his Jeep, going to In & Out Burger, and taking motorcycle trips. He enjoyed watching old TV shows, Gold Rush, NASCAR, and listening to rock music. Most of all, Bill loved his family, especially his children. He will be remembered for his big, kind heart, and his goofy, fun spirit. He will be missed.
Bill is survived by his parents Jim and Karen Clough; children, Spencer Bauer (Sabina Salian), Josef Clough, and Alli Clough; sisters, Maureen (Thomas) Kennedy and Karina O’Mara; nephew Mick O’Mara and niece Kaylie O’Mara; Melissa’s Family: parents Jim and Sandie Oxberry; children, Ben Weinreich and Anna Weinreich; sister Angela (Travis) Hanson: nieces, Isabella, Sophia, and Josephine Hanson, Shelby and Kaitlynn Reynolds; great niece Isla; other relatives and many friends.
A Memorial Service for Bill and Melissa will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Mora with Pastor Gary Guptill. Military Honors were provided by the Mora American Legion Post 201. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Akkerman Chapel in Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com
