William H. Burton of Cambridge, died on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Cambridge Medical Center at the age of 85.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1936, to Paul and Mable (Carlson) Burton in Minneapolis.
Besides his parents Bill was preceded in death by wife Ruth in 1996; daughter Kerry Burton in 1980; and son Eric Burton in 2017.
Bill attended and graduated from South High School. He also attended the University of Minnesota with double majors in Math and Chemistry.
He married Ruth Chader on Dec. 21, 1957. They made their first home in Minnetonka and raised 4 children, Eric, Erica, Kerry, and Alan. The family moved to Long Lake in 1969.
Bill’s occupation was a self-employed construction/home builder. He built many new single-family houses in the western suburbs. He was skilled at carpentry and finishing work. He had Eric and Alan assist him.
Bill volunteered at numerous nursing homes for decades. He played his tenor saxophone solo or with Church and Family members. Bill loved hymns and the old traditional songs.
Bill was very active in sports; he participated in basketball, soft ball, and bowling leagues. He also spent hundreds of hours playing one-on-one basketball with his sons Eric and Alan in the neighborhood park. Bill had a passion/obsession for playing card games. He played poker with cousin Don and friends, Steve, Jim and Larry for 50+ years and card games with themselves and friends several nights a week. For the past several years Bill volunteered playing cards and games with the people at GracePoint Nursing Home in Cambridge.
Bill married Sylvia Vavra on Feb. 14, 1998. They spent their retirement years traveling and watching the grandchildren’s basketball and football events.
Bill is survived by his wife Sylvia Vavra-Burton; daughter Erica (Blake) Severin of Independence; son Alan (Susan) Burton of Minnetonka; daughter-in-law Karen Burton of Red Wing; five grandchildren, Rachel Williams, Peter Burton, Chader Burton, Madeline Burton, and Zachary Burton; great-grandchildren Christian and Bentley; stepchildren Randy (Karen) Vavra of Byron, Ill., Roger (Kelly) Vavra of Cambridge, Sandy (Jason) Abraham of Cambridge, and Russ (Amy) Vavra of Cambridge; 22 stepgrandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Cambridge with Pastor Jared Gustafson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Urn Bearers are Peter Burton and Chader Burton, grandchildren. Interment will be at a later date in Gerdin Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
