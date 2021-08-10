William Hitchings

William “Bill” Hitchings, of Isanti died peacefully at his home surrounded by family Jan. 29, 2021. He was 81 years old.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents John and Ethel Hitchings, sister Shirley Goodmanson, and brothers-in-laws, Jerry Goodmanson and Morrie Small.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janice; four children, Tim (Karn) Hitchings, Terri Hitchings (Tom Hauge), Tad Hitchings (Christina Clark), and Traci (Brent) Doege; brother, Cliff (Pat) Hitchings; sister, LaDonna Small; five grandchildren, Tristin, Elise, Emily, MaKayla, and Spencer; one great-grandchild, Allee; and by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.