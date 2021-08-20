William O. Snelling

William “Willie” Snelling, of Isanti died peacefully at home surrounded by family and close friends Aug. 17, 2021. He was 73 years old.
William Oscar Snelling was born April 2, 1948, in Park Rapids, Minnesota to Floyd and Adeline (Budde) Snelling. He was raised and attended school in Park Rapids. On Aug. 21, 1971, Willie married Sharon Foster and they made their home in Fridley. They later lived in Soderville, and in 1980 they moved to their current home in Isanti. Willie worked as a machinist for several companies including Horton Manufacturing and he retired from Motek. Willie loved old cars and trucks (Chevys!); he was a true motor-head. He enjoyed going to car shows, threshing shows, fishing, woodworking, and visiting with friends, especially with his BORED of Directors buddies at the Creamery. He enjoyed traveling with Sharon, including several winters in Florida. Willie loved music and concerts, especially trips to Branson, Missouri. Spending time with his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was also very important to Willie.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, William; brother, John Snelling; and sister, Betty Schauer.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sharon; sons, Trevor Snelling (Kari), and Ryan Snelling (Stephanie); brothers, David (Tish) Snelling, Floyd Jr. (Dana) Snelling, James (Eileen) Snelling, and Gerald (Roxanne) Snelling; sisters, Carol Hutchinson, and Gina (Roger) Aukes; sister-in-law, Carol Snelling; brother-in-law, Richard Schauer; grandchildren, Cody (Kelsie), Chelsea (Tia), Breanna (Chris), Remy, Rylee, Zane and Emiley; great-grandchildren, Aria, Oakley, Mylee, Louie and Alice; and by many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Willie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice, North Branch, Minnesota. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
