Reverend William (Bill) P. Fox passed on July 26, 2021, in Amarillo, Texas. He was 78 years old.
He is survived by wife Sue Fox; brother and sister in law, Gary and Colleen Fox; sisters, Linda (Charles) Hutton, and Maggie Kofstad; stepsons Burke Fauks, Chad (Tami) Fauks; brother in law Gary Thompson; sister in law and brother in law, Jeanne and Gary Tast; Mother in law Helen Cunnien Pollreis. Other survivors: daughters Ami Gaudette and Lindy King, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service: Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Sorensen Root Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin, MN, with visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a service at noon with lunch to follow. Interment at Woodland Cemetery in McGregor, Minnesota with military honors.
Sues’s mailing address is 1414 Sunrise Dr. #10, Amarillo, TX, 79104.
