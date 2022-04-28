A Celebration of Life for Willie Snelling will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Faith Lutheran Church, Isanti. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Cake and coffee to follow.
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 1:00 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.