Zachary R. Triemert

Zachary Robert Triemert, 24, of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 6, 2022.
He was born Oct. 25, 1997, in Cambridge to Kurt and Sandy. He attended school in Cambridge where he played baseball and football.
Zach’s love for sports all started young. At the age of 3 he wanted golf clubs for his birthday, and not plastic ones, yes, the real ones. Zach was a star and a great competitor. He loved fishing and would always find a way to catch the most, or biggest fish and wasn’t afraid to let you know it. When ready to leave, his words, “Five more minutes” and of course another fish, followed by “I told you.”
Zach’s son stole his heart in March of 2018. His life was forever changed when he saw his baby boy, who looked identical to him. His heart had so much love for Jaxtyn.
Zach loved the Minnesota Vikings and was a fan for life. He recently made a trip to Green Bay to watch the Vikings play the Packers. It brought so much joy to him.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa Lee Anderson and grandma Joann Triemert. Zach is survived by his son Jaxtyn Triemert; parents Sandra (Randee) Hom and Kurt (Shannon) Triemert; sisters, Lindsay Triemert (Travis Simon) and Courtney Triemert (Alex McLaughlin); step siblings Kayla (Nick) Landon, Harper Houchins and Tyler Tronson; grandparents Carol Anderson, Gene and Patty Hom, and Robert Triemert; nieces and nephew Jase Larson, and Caroline and Bethany Simon; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In honor of Zach, the family asks that attendees wear Viking’s attire.
Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
