Autumn seems to be a bit off this year and much of that is a result of the last few years of inadequate moisture and a changing climate. Some of my noticeable changes
are the abundance of Maple tree seeds. Also called “helicopters, whirlers or whirligigs,
my Norway maple is producing them on steroids ! Usually that tree changes to a bright yellow and it’s striking when the ground is covered in that yellow blanket resembling sunshine. But as I write this, the leaves have gone from green to a kind of brown green then a dull yellow followed by piles of those “helicopters”. It’s most likely the tree’s reaction to back to back years of a lack of adequate moisture and the tree is producing copious amounts of seed to make more trees. I’ve had the tree on my property for at least 25 years and I’ve never seen it do what it’s doing this year. And because the ground has been so dry (despite our attempts at giving the area adequate waterings) the grass has thinned out and I’m seeing some possible root girdling around the base of the tree. I’ll be contacting a tree service soon about that.
The mole and gophers are having an Olympic year on my sandy soil property ! Nothing we’ve tried has deterred them one bit and with the impending winter afoot, they are especially active right now. This is not a new problem for us but it’s worse than anything we’ve seen in decades. We are 1 mole dead so far and I’m pretty sure his demise didn’t make a dent in the population. I’m not sure there’s any science in this theory but there must be a banquet of grubs down there that they have staked a claim on my property. I wonder now if next year will be more of a problem with Japanese Beetles and Rose Chafers because I hardly had any this year.
The Red Oaks on the property are still hanging on to their autumn leaves and right now they are a striking bronze color. During winter they will shed some leaves but they hang on to quite a lot all winter. The new growth in the Spring will push them off. But my White Oak is now leafless and that wonderful gnarly look gives the tree that “haunted woods” look. Our property is surrounded by lowland with birches, oaks, and mostly poplar at the edges and when we have a cloudless day and when the sun is setting, those yellows and oranges literally flame with color. And many areas in the lowland and along the back roads have native grasses that take on a bronze/purple/beige color in autumn. Yup, there’s a lot of eye candy out there if you just take the time to look.
If you have a newly planted tree or shrub, please don’t turn your outside water off until the ground freezes as those plants need all the moisture they can get to insure winter survival. And also keep in mind that you can plant trees and shrubs until the ground freezes giving you a great chance to take advantage of those half off sales at the garden center.
And regarding those Box Elder, Lady bugs and Stink bugs……WOW, what a population they’re enjoying this year! I’ve been spraying them on the outside of my house with a solution of water and Dawn dish soap but in no time, I’ll start finding them inside my house. I’ve already found a half dozen Stink bugs which I’ve never had in my house before this year. For more information on those pests (which by the way won’t harm you at all) please visit the following website at As temperatures fall, home-invading insects come knocking | UMN Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.