To raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia, this month’s article will share Jo Huey’s, an Alzheimer’s Advocate, “Ten Absolutes”. These tips will help to simplify daily tasks and create positive interactions with the person who is experiencing brain change. We must adapt how we live, communicate, and share with them.
TEN ABSOLUTES
• Never argue; instead agree
• Never reason; instead divert
• Never shame; instead distract
• Never lecture; instead reassure
• Never say “remember”; instead reminisce
• Never say “I told you”; Instead repeat/regroup
• Never say “you can’t”; instead “do what you can”
• Never command/demand; instead ask/model
• Never condescend; instead encourage/praise
• Never force; instead reinforce
Many of us know or are related to a person living with brain change. That person is the same he or she has always been but their brain functions differently now. Please, don’t be uncomfortable, don’t hesitate to engage someone living with brain change in conversation, offer to take a walk with them, go out for a nice lunch or even watch a movie together. This person is the same person, but he or she is experiencing the world differently. Accept them for who he or she is now. Continue to love and respect them and value them as a fellow human being. This is a tough journey. It is journey one day at a time. Whether you know, are related to or care for someone who has brain change, remember you are not alone. You can live through this. There is assistance and support in our community to help you navigate this journey.
Source: Alzheimer’s Today Magazine
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
