The Art and Science Academy staff participated in a staff inservice on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Middle School site.
The day was kicked off with a celebration of one of the accomplishments of the schools. The Minnesota Positive Behavioral Supports Program (PBIS) has acknowledged the Elementary and Middle Schools for Exemplary Performance. The state-level acknowledgement is for the work the students, staff and community have done to provide a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and the community as a whole. A link for families: What is PBIS?
Board President, Roberta Provost kicked off the inservice day with a warm welcome and a thank you to the staff from the Board. Provost stated, “The Board is proud of the students, staff and families at our sites. Our students do an exceptional job of demonstrating kindness, respect and responsibility every day. We are proud of ASA and the people that make ASA great!”
Ms. Provost congratulated the administration and staff for their work on behalf of the students and community. Elementary Principal Lisa Brady and Middle School Principal Jon Moberg presented the staff with banners that will be posted at each site recognizing the accomplishment and achievement of the students and staff at the schools. The designation is awarded to schools that meet specific criteria, and ASA is proud to have the systems and staff that create the welcoming and supportive environment for students.
The staff maximized their time together by focusing on Arts, Science and individualized instruction, three big initiatives that make the school unique.
Art and Science Academy was awarded a Comprehensive Arts Planning Program Grant (CAPP) by the Minnesota State Legislature, which is supported by the Perpich Center for Arts Education. ASA is one of only eight MN public school districts to be awarded the grant. The three year grant has supported the work of the school and has helped facilitate the many Arts programs that are unique to ASA. Small group art and music lessons, an integrated curriculum, performing arts program and focused arts direction are some of the high points of the work thus far.
Staff also spent time looking at Science and Math programming and how to continue to expand the programs. ASA has unique opportunities for students to enhance their learning via the use of drones, food science courses and Tower Gardens. The pairing of arts and sciences into the curriculum is a commitment of the Board and staff. The workshops today provided the opportunity for the staff to refocus and reignite the energy that is necessary to make these unique learning opportunities possible.
The staff also spent time working on individualized lessons and assignments to meet the individual needs of their learners. Teachers discussed modifications and strategies that allow them to go above and beyond to meet the needs of each learner.
ASA is a school “Where learning takes on new meaning,” and the staff workshop time today was focused on supporting each teacher in making this dream become a reality!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.