Question: Are smoked tail lights illegal in Minnesota? I have not been able to find the statute on it.
Answer: Thank you for the question. Minnesota law states that “tail lamps shall be plainly visible from a distance of 100 feet to the rear during normal sunlight and at night.” The same goes for turn signals. Smoking, tinting, covering or placing any material over tail lights, brake lights or turn signals would be illegal and unsafe as they would not be plainly visible.
I recommend getting into the habit of checking and keeping your rear lights clear of any snow, mud, dirt, dust or anything that can obstruct your lights.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
