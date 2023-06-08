Question: I know you talk about winter travel survival kits when it is that time of the year. But with summer upon us, can you talk about that and things motorists should have?
Answer: Great idea! Motorists need to be prepared when traveling at any time or anywhere. Here is some information that is shared from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA.)
Even a well-maintained vehicle can break down, so it’s advisable to put together an emergency roadside kit to carry with you. A cell phone tops the list of suggested emergency kit contents since it allows you to call for help when and where you need it. Recommended emergency roadside kit contents include:
•Cell phone and charger
•First aid kit
•Flashlight
•Flares and a white flag
•Jumper cables
•Tire pressure gauge
•Jack (and ground mat) for changing a tire
•Work gloves and a change of clothes
•Basic repair tools and some duct tape (for temporarily repairing a hose leak)
•Water and paper towels for cleaning up
•Nonperishable food, drinking water, and medicines
•Extra windshield washer fluid
•Maps
•Emergency blankets, towels and coats
For additional information please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/summer-driving-tips
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
