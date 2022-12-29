Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s: Cambridge Memory Café

To raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia; this month’s article highlights the Cambridge Memory Café. The Cambridge Act Memory Café is a place where people experiencing memory loss and their care partners can get together with other people who are on a similar path in a supportive and engaging environment. The Memory Café encourages laughter, support, and sharing concerns without feeling judged, embarrassed, or misunderstood. It gives people with the disease an opportunity to spend time sharing a positive experience with their care partners. You can look forward to a warm and inviting atmosphere. You will have a wonderful time. January is a time for new beginnings. Join us for fun, laughter, and conversation. Here is a link to a wonderful article about what Memory Cafes are all about.
https://www.beingpatient.com/dementia-memory-cafe/
The Café meets the first Tuesday of each month, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. We meet at GracePointe Heritage Center. The address is 322 River Hills Place North, Cambridge 55008.
For more information about the Memory Café, contact Julie Tooker at 763-306-5066 or jaeftooker@aol.com
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.