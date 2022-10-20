When you’ve lived in a community for a long time, it is easy to take things for granted. Our Cambridge-Isanti Schools, for example, have a long history of providing an outstanding education for students. We have a long history of partnership with our community and enjoy strong community support.
Our Homecoming celebration this month is an excellent example of traditions that we might take for granted. Doesn’t every school celebrate homecoming? People who are newer to our community saw an unexpected sense of community pride and involvement in our schools.
On Wednesday evening at the Homecoming Coronation, we had more than 60 years of Bluejackets on stage — from our primary school attendants to past members of Homecoming courts from as far back as 1954. It was followed by a community bonfire, possible only with the trained support of our Cambridge Fire Department. We enjoyed an overflow crowd for a Bluejacket victory at Friday’s football game, and our C-I Bluejackets logo was painted on business windows throughout town, thanks to the full involvement of our Chamber and local businesses.
The excitement and outpouring of Homecoming clearly symbolized community and communicated to newcomers: Cambridge-Isanti is a great community to raise a family. We are a community that cares about its children. We celebrate childhood with hope and optimism.
October is a month of many celebrations and traditions. Our middle schools celebrated Unity Day this week and held a fun color run on Wednesday — a celebration for Bullying Prevention Month. We believe a safe and civil environment is needed for students to learn, attain high academic standards and develop healthy human relationships. Each of our schools also celebrates students of the month who demonstrate our Bluejacket values: Respect, Responsibility, Honesty, Self-Discipline, and Compassion. In our schools, we are intentional about catching students “doing good,” encouraging positive behavior and modeling our Bluejacket Way.
We know that in life we all need encouragement. A random act of kindness, a positive comment, or a compliment for a job well-done — all these acts give energy and build momentum for the future. Positivity is contagious. If there is a child in your life, a neighbor or a family member, please take time in the coming weeks to compliment them and encourage them. Look for the good — in their behavior, their dreams, their words. Encourage them to think about life and learning as a series of small goals. Help them see the progress they’ve made — even when times are hard. The past three years have taught our students (and many adults) a new level of resilience and adaptability. They’ve learned to set goals, to persevere, to encourage each other, and to ask for help when needed. They’ve also learned we can’t take things for granted. Hard work wins the day.
This week we enter fall MEA Break. It provides families a long weekend to enjoy the outdoors, focus on the fall harvest and prepare for the colder months ahead. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the great start we’ve had to the school year. We have an opportunity to reset routines
Superintendent Column October 20, 2022
that aren’t working and build on the habits that have been working. It’s a great time to come together and celebrate living in a great community.
Let’s not take anything for granted.
DR. NATE RUDOLPH is superintendent of Cambridge-Isanti Schools. He can be reached at 763-689-6202 or nrudolph@c-ischools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.