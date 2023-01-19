Coming out of the holiday season, it amazes me how fast time goes. After weeks of planning, hours (or days!) of traveling, and a lot of cooking - our moments together are over in the blink of an eye. It is always hard for me to part with that time of year. And yet, the hope and promise of a new year quickly replaces that loss. As I shake off the business of the holidays and finally get unburied from our several feet of snow, I am excited to focus on our next chapter. What will we accomplish this year? What will we resolve this year? What new adventures will we encounter?
A new year brings new opportunities for all of us. This is our chance - to make a change, try a new hobby, reconnect with a friend, finish a degree or certificate, volunteer, start something new… the list goes on. In Cambridge-Isanti Schools, we are committed to our newly-adopted mission “The mission of Cambridge-Isanti Schools, in partnership with our community, is to EDUCATE, EMPOWER and INSPIRE EVERY STUDENT, EVERY DAY to achieve their full potential.” Approved by the School Board in December, this is our guide post, our highest aspiration, and our commitment to our students and this community moving forward.
In Community Education, this will drive our work. In 2023, we are committed to expanding outreach and early childhood opportunities, increasing adult and youth enrichment and recreation activities, and inspiring exploration and lifelong learning for every community member. Additionally, we are focused on increasing communication, alignment, and engagement within our teams and with the community. It is our goal to build strong relationships and provide excellent customer service to all. We are dedicated to engaging with and being responsive to our community - it is our mission to ensure we are educating, empowering, and inspiring all community members.
As a non-native Minnesotan, one of the qualities I love most about life here is the celebration of the great outdoors. No matter the weather, there is always a reason to get outside. While winter may seem endless, it holds the excitement of the new year and many learning opportunities! Whether it’s discovering the uniqueness of each snow crystal or sledding and making snow forts, this season is a special time. We are starting many new classes this winter for all ages. Have you checked them out recently? We offer Snowshoe Yoga, Learn to Ski class, and Ski Club. Prefer to stay inside? Grandparent & Grandchild classes, new art and baking classes, and many health & wellness courses get started within the next couple of weeks. Our complete brochures will be in homes mid-month, and our full catalog is available to browse online. Ready to dive in? Registration is already open!
I would encourage all of us to reflect on 2022 and be enthusiastic about 2023, even in the midst of all this snow! What goals do you have this year? Want to improve your health and fitness level, learn a new skill, try out a new hobby, or finish your degree? We can support you; we are here to serve you! I am so grateful and excited to get 2023 started with the opportunity to educate, empower, and inspire our community every day. Seize the day and stay warm, Bluejackets!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.