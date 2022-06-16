Abby Bettendorf’s graduation speech

Before I begin, I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge those who have made this accomplishment possible for every graduate sitting here tonight. Thank you to the teachers, administration, and staff of Cambridge-Isanti Schools as well as the school board for providing us with an incredible education that will serve us for years to come and to everyone who supported us along the journey to get to where we are today.
1,375 days ago, we sat together in this gym for the very first time as a class as we began our journey through high school. On that day, Dr. Gibbs told us that every single person sitting on those bleachers was starting high school with a clean slate. It didn’t matter where you went to middle school, what your grades were previously or what your life was like outside of school. You had a clean slate, a fresh start, and the choice to decide how you wanted your years in high school to go.
Four years later, our slates are no longer perfectly clean. Instead, our slates are now filled with marks, dents, dings, and coloration which all come together to form the work of art that is our high school experience. It’s complete with the lessons we’ve learned, the memories we’ve made, and the adversity we’ve all faced at some point in time. Whether we didn’t get the grade we wanted on a test, got injured during a sports practice, had a relationship fall apart, struggled with depression or anxiety, caught the flu right before a choir concert, or just had hard things going on in our lives outside of school, every single one of us had to overcome adversity to be sitting in these chairs today.
However, one challenge in particular has affected us all: the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it took up a large portion of our time in high school and has been talked about over and over, and over again, I firmly believe that this event does not define our class but how we reacted to it does. In the two years since the pandemic began, we have exhibited resiliency, innovation, and flexibility and we didn’t let the hardships we faced stop us from making the most of every single moment.
Without a doubt, I can tell you that every one of us will be faced with adversity again in our lives. And when we are, and even when we aren’t, we all have a choice. We can choose to let our circumstances dictate our attitude or, we can let our attitude dictate our circumstances.
When we choose to let our attitude dictate our circumstances, we face another choice. Will we have a positive attitude or a negative one? The answer may seem obvious when life is going well, but it is in the moments when life is hard that a positive attitude matters most. When I say positivity, I don’t mean that we should put on a fake smile or believe that life is all butterflies and rainbows. I mean that we should pursue our dreams and live our lives with grit, perseverance, optimism, and tenacity.
Positivity also doesn’t mean ignoring the hard things in our lives; it means using them as an opportunity to grow and knowing that the trials and tribulations we experience will only make us stronger. When you are faced with challenges, ask yourself, what can I learn from this? What can I do better next time? How can I improve? By focusing on learning from our mistakes and challenges, we can take the negativity we face and turn it into something positive.
Oftentimes, we believe that positivity and happiness will come once we reach our goals. Too often, we believe that we will finally be happy once we have our high school diploma, the perfect job, a family, or sometimes even retirement. Instead of waiting to be happy until you reach your goals, make the choice to find the positivity and happiness in your life right now and take joy in the journey to reach your dreams. Invest in strong, positive relationships with the people you care about and when challenges arise, they’ll be there to support you through them.
Finally, if you remember anything I’ve said in the past 3 minutes, remember this: Our lives are not defined by our circumstances or the adversity we face; they are defined by our attitudes and our actions. As we begin the next chapter of our lives, we all have another clean slate, another fresh start, and another choice before us. So, Class of 2022, what are you going to choose? It’s all up to you.
Congratulations Cambridge-Isanti Class of 2022!
