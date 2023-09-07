About the Town: Letterpress comes alive

This is the 37th year the Minnesota Newspaper Association Foundation Letterpress Museum has been in operation at the Minnesota State Fair. The paper printed each day at the State Fair is called The Maynard News, named after the Maynard paper which was operated by Barney Shelrud. After Barney’s death the paper closed, but the equipment was stored and eventually gifted to the MNA Foundation with plans to open a complete operating newspaper at the Minnesota State Fair.
It’s beginning was at Heritage Square and many donors made it happen. A building was set up just like a country newspaper would be.
With increased transportation requirements, the State Fair moved the letterpress to the front of the 4-H building several years ago.
Each year volunteers come together to operate an Intertype, a Linotype, Miehle cylinder press, a hand-fed job press and a Kluge automatic feeder press.
Kathy and I were there on Aug. 28. As usual, she folded newspaper hats to give away and I was in the editor’s chair this year, as the Linotype chair was filled.
We arrived at the north parking lot at 7 a.m., waited in line a short time and then got a rental scooter so I didn’t have to walk with my neuropathy-affected feet. We went to the Salem Lutheran Church diner for a traditional breakfast with egg coffee before making our way to the museum which opened at 9 a.m.
Michelle Leonard, the coordinator, was there to greet us and people began to arrive. The museum gets about 1% of the State Fair attendance. So many people have some connection to the letterpress era of hot type.
Reactions include, “Oh, the smell of ink and the hot lead brings back nostalgia and it feels so good to be here.”
I can’t remember all the names of the visitors, some we knew and some we didn’t, but one of the early morning visitors was Dave McGilvery, former city planner in White Bear Lake. After leaving White Bear, he was a consultant until his retirement.
Si and Vicki Ford from White Bear Lake came by to say hello. They have been very encouraging of our newspapers.
Peter Holste of North Oaks came by to say hello and compliment the Press.
Joyce Anderson Peron’s award-winning photo of her Holstein heifer was entered into the State Fair competition in 1948. The photo originally appeared in the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is hanging on the wall in the museum. Joyce lives in White Bear Township and is a classmate of 1954. We were in the Birch Lake Enterprise 4-H club together.
Mike Branch of Lino Lakes stopped by to visit. He is with a financial planning firm in Minneapolis. He enjoys the Quad Community Press.
A lot of people asked if there is a future for print and I assured them there is, especially in smaller communities. It is residents primary, and perhaps only, source of communication about what’s going in schools and city government, as well as with their neighbors. A lot of daily newspapers will reduce their frequency, but the community weekly will carry on and expand with website content. For advertisers and others who want information shared, it provides a total market coverage. If small towns with a population under 4,000 residents decline, so will weekly newspapers. Some will merge.
Carlton DeWitt from Glenwood City, Wisconsin starts preparation at the State Fair Museum a week before it opens and works the first day and the last day. He does an amazing job getting the type setting machines operating and the press prepared with new packing. Jon Drew operates the two commercial presses. He has a letterpress shop in his home and works all days at the fair.
We are fortunate to have a lot of younger volunteers joining. They usually get involved not necessarily because of newspapers, but because of letterpress printing as a form of art.
This year an addition to the exhibit was a large revolving screen on which front pages of Minnesota newspapers were highlighted. Carter and I had five front pages on the screen, including the White Bear Press, The Hugo Citizen, the Isanti-Chisago County Star, the Moose Lake Star Gazette and the Kanabec Times.
The museum provides a lot of detailed information about the letterpress equipment, and also about state and national laws protecting freedom of the press. There are also samples of legal cases that have protected the First Amendment.
It was an enjoyable day. A lot of people from around the country come to the Minnesota State Fair. It is the second largest fair in the country. Texas is the largest. It’s a great experience for people of all ages to learn about agriculture and enjoy food on a stick. We hope you enjoyed it, too.
GENE JOHNSONis Publisher Emeritus of Press Publications, owner of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
