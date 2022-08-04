MINNESOTA BRIMS WITH interesting places to visit and learn. The summer board and past presidents’ meeting of the Minnesota Newspaper Association was held at Jackson, Minnesota in late June.
Minnesota Newspaper Association is unique in the country because it includes their past presidents annually at the summer board meeting and the winter convention. It becomes a great time of fellowship.
My wife Kathy and I took many notes as we toured the assembly line manufacturing of Massey Ferguson® and Fendt® tractors at the AGCO plant in Jackson.
Jackson might be considered a small town in Southern Minnesota, but the location of the AGCO company there proves it has worldwide influence.
AGCO is the world’s largest manufacturer of machinery and equipment focused solely on the agricultural industry. Their 2021 Annual Report reported net sales of approximately $11.1 billion.
“We’re in 140 countries, and have about 21,000 employees and 4,050 dealers worldwide,” said Ryan Erickson, a senior manager in business process improvement at AGCO’s Jackson campus. The facility sprawls across 164 acres with 1,033,000 square feet of manufacturing space. He said the plant employs 967 nonunion workers.
Erickson said, “In Jackson, we build application equipment and tractors. We currently build RoGator®, TerraGator®, Massey Ferguson®, Challenger® and now Fendt® brands here. This is AGCO’s only North American tractor and sprayers plant. It has other tractor plants in France, Germany, China and South America.”
The website for AGCO explains it best:
“A tour of AGCO Jackson’s sprawling manufacturing campus makes one thing clear: this is not your typical factory.
Sunlight pours in the windows of the Intivity Center, the facility’s public entrance. A gleaming two-story lobby leads to a showroom, auditorium and retail store. Through a glass wall on the left, AGCO’s state-of-the-art production floor beckons.
Indeed, a world-class production facility is not what most people would expect to find in this rural corner of southwest Minnesota. The city of Jackson is a small town, with a population just north of 3,300 people. Located at the intersection of Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 71, it rests in the Des Moines River Valley, surrounded by farmland and open plains.
But this humble city is home to big industry, including Pioneer Seed, Ziegler, HitchDoc, USF Holland and AGCO, its biggest employer.
The History of AGCO Jackson
1973: Al McQuinn, founder of Ag-Chem Equipment Inc., builds a factory in Jackson to produce the agriculture industry’s first self-propelled sprayers, the Terra-Gator® and the RoGator®.
1990: AGCO is formed. Based in Duluth, Georgia, it begins manufacturing and distributing farm equipment under the AGCO® Allis and Gleaner® brand names in North America.
1998: McQuinn sells Ag-Chem to AGCO.
2002: The first tractor assembly is brought to Jackson, with a new assembly line to handle the manufacture of Challenger® track tractors and articulated 4WD tractors.
2011: AGCO announces plans to expand high-horsepower wheeled tractor production in North America. The Jackson facility undergoes a 75,000-square-foot expansion to include wheeled row-crop tractor production for Massey Ferguson® and Challenger®.
2012: AGCO opens the state-of-the-art Intivity Center in Jackson. The facility includes a showroom, a conference center, an auditorium, a catering cafeteria and a retail store.
2022: AGCO adds the Fendt® brand to its product portfolio, with North American production based in Jackson.
Minnesota’s three largest industries are agriculture, manufacturing and mining. There are approximately 8,300 manufacturing firms in Minnesota.
Besides being one of the leading states in milk, butter and cheese production, Minnesota is one of the largest producers of frozen and canned vegetables. Manufacture of agriculture machinery, metalworking, heating and cooling and making machines which produce microchips. Minnesota ranks third in the manufacturing lineup.
Minnesota is best known for ten famous products: Gold Medal Flour, Spam, Scotch tape, water skis, Pacemakers, Greyhound buses, Tonka trucks, Bundt cakes, Nerf balls and Zubas.
GENE JOHNSONis Publisher Emeritus of Press Publications, owner of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.