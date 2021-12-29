About the Town: Predictions you can bet on

WITH THE NEW year, what will our economic forecast be? The old brokers would say, “Just watch the first five days of January and that will tell you what the month will be like, and January will tell you what the year will be like.”
ONE OF THE traditions for Kathy and I is to deliver homemade cookies to each of our newspaper offices. It’s an opportunity to say thank you and wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all of our dedicated staff, who like a lot of other people have gone through a very difficult year. Our management staff always asks what to expect and project for 2022.
The following is a compilation of those questions and answers:
• Inflation will continue. It has risen higher than it has for decades. It could be like the 70s when interest went to 20%. The Federal Reserve has already announced they expect to raise interest rates three times in 2022 and that should have a slowing effect.
• Petroleum or gasoline at the pump, heating oils and diesel fuel will likely settle down, but we need to open some pipelines and get our refineries up to previous levels so we could export rather than import.
• The virus will linger and there will be different mutations. As it spreads through more of the population and we get more vaccinated, it will begin to die off.
• Small business, especially in the hospitality industry, will continue to have challenges.
• We have noticed that the delinquent tax lists were down from last year. More people are conserving their cash, especially those above 60 years of age with the concern of the cost of care as they age.
• As salaries increase, businesses are looking at more efficiencies. You have probably noticed a lot of fast food places are encouraging online orders. More people are being cross-trained to be able to handle a variety of jobs to help cover the shortage of employees and the difficulty in hiring.
• The great resignation that has been taking place across the nation is an indication that lifestyles are changing and household incomes are dropping. People appear to be adjusting accordingly.
• Health care workers who have been under a lot of pressure for the last couple years are retiring, which is a serious concern as the pandemic continues.
• Supply chain interruptions will continue in 2022. Grocery stores, hardware stores and others who depend on the supply chain are not getting their orders filled and are finding it difficult to have preprints distributed when their customers will not find all of the specials available.
• Home prices continue to increase significantly, in many cases faster than inflation driven by low mortgage rates, which will likely move up as the feds increase the monetary interest rates.
• Pricing of medical care continues to rise as so many of the facilities are now operated like big business.
• Social media will continue even though over 70% of the population has indicated they do not trust the information on many of the media venues.
• Newspapers and their websites will continue to work harder to bring essential news to their readers even though many of the staffs have been depleted.
• The federal government will have more difficulty in passing spending bills with the high debt that has accumulated. Political parties will continue to battle and it will not always be in the interest of the American people.
• Crime will continue, especially in large cities, but it is also moving into the suburbs.
Keep the faith. Predictions like this have been made many times over and we grow and survive. It appears to me as Americans we are losing freedoms, our democracy and our moral fiber. Keep praying.
GENE JOHNSONis Publisher Emeritus of Press Publications, owner of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
