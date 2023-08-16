About the Town: Preparing for the senior years

There are a lot of things I didn’t learn in kindergarten and I’m still learning. I’ll probably never be an expert in investing in the stock market. I don’t think I’ll ever be a real estate developer. It’s been a challenge, but enjoyable, running community newspapers. I think the key to success is the competent and loyal employees who put out a product that people want to read and businesses want to use to attract customers and clients.
As I age, I think a lot about financial preparation for retirement, senior living facilities, and ultimately total care facilities. A lot of people plan and desire to stay in their own home, apartment or condo and have home health care. If that is possible, it’s a wonderful way to maintain friendships and be in comfortable surroundings.
Our senior population is growing and there are a lot of senior facilities being built everywhere in all sizes and shapes, from rental units to cooperative buy-in type facilities.
Whatever age you might be, it’s very important to talk with your family about future plans, finances and the type of living facilities that may be appropriate.
Another area that is very hard for families to talk about is death, funeral plans, inheritance and charitable gifting.
It seems that each generation has different ideas and plans for their lifestyle. The more I observe and learn, very few people are prepared financially beyond Social Security.
Health care costs are climbing. Health care insurance has limitations and the quality of care may vary depending on where you live.
I am troubled a lot by quality of care and at times the overload of medications. Being realistic about the aging process is difficult.
The bottom line is, take time to talk it through with your family. Maybe it would be a good idea to bring in your family attorney to talk with your entire family about the options ahead. We found that successful.
Live in truth and reality.
Wisconsin outpacing Midwest
According to the Office of Management and Budget for all U.S. counties, Wisconsin ranks near the top of midwestern states for rural population growth in recent decades. Most of it is centering around counties in the Badger State with growth in tourism and recreational hubs in the north woods.
Wisconsin’s rural population increased 5.1% between 2000 and 2022, ranking the state second in the Midwest only behind North Dakota. This is relatively strong compared to the 12-state Midwest region in which rural population declined 1.1% since 2000. Along with Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have avoided rural population decline.
Six counties in Wisconsin have seen population increase of 10% or more since 2010, with Dane and St. Croix at the top of the list. The next four counties on the list are Sawyer, Vilas, Bayfield and Burnett.
Don’t panic
From my professional sources, the digital dollar is a decade away. If you are following social media, they want you to do something within the next 30 days. Don’t fall for it.
Hazards on water and land
Over the years living on White Bear Lake, neighbors having boats with outboard motors have experienced the wrath of muskrats. They chew away parts so the motors won’t start. That’s not unusual living on a lake. You will hear of it from time to time.
Now on land, I had our SUV parked under an oak tree in the parking lot of our complex. A week ago, all the lights lit up on the dash with a message to go to the dealer immediately. We did that and they said it would be a couple days for them to diagnose it. I said to go ahead and solve the problem and call me when it’s ready. They did for a total charge of $507. Rodents had chewed away at the wiring and I think it was the small red squirrels. I understand after hearing my dilemma that it has happened to other people as well.
My son Carter said to spray around the vehicle with peppermint oil. In our boating experience in the Caribbean Islands, we always did that when we had lines tied directly to shore or when we were in older marinas with the pier close to shore to keep rodents away.
One time droppings indicated we probably had a rat on board. I had to take the dinghy five miles to get a large trap and also purchase a sticky pad. That night we baited the trap with peanut butter and left it on the counter while we were visiting friends on another boat in the same mooring. When we got back to the boat and opened the door, there was flap, flap, flap, flap. We caught the rat and we had to hit it over the head before we released it to float away.
As I have shared my story, people have told me when they put their motor home away for a period of time, they soak cotton balls in peppermint oil and place them throughout. Another solution can be moth balls, but the odor tends to stay. I have also heard of putting moth balls in a tool box to eliminate oxidation that forms rust.
Maybe our readers will have other solutions they would like to share.
Food shortage?
We are hearing more about potential food shortages in this country and around the world. Shipping issues in the Black Sea related to Russia and Ukraine is one of the threats. Drought is another, and another would be political intervention.
I think the best thing we can do to prevent a food shortage in the U.S. is let farmers farm and keep the government out of it.
GENE JOHNSONis Publisher Emeritus of Press Publications, owner of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
