About the Town: Snippets of a contemporary life critique

My good friend, the late Dr. George Brushaber, once wrote a paper on Christian education in the modern world and he gave me a copy. It was on Bishop Lesslie Newbigin, one of the missionary statesmen of the 20th century, who wrote two volumes about contemporary life, The Other Side of 1984 and Foolishness to the Greeks.
Dr. Brushaber died December 13, 2021 and I miss our many visits breaking bread together and his years of advice and counsel. So I found his paper in my file - I have lots of files on lots of subjects as you might suspect- and thought I would share some of the information. It has helped me understand more fully the situation we are in today where society has become more secular. I hope you find it helpful in your understanding.
Bishop Newbigin says the world view that shapes the values and actions of the majority of people, especially in Europe and North America, is based on four basic themes. The first refers to moral relativism and man viewing himself as autonomous, independent, and self-sufficient. The second theme refers to the purpose of life being found in an individual’s pursuit of his own happiness. The third theme is absolute faith in the power of empirical science to save mankind, and that it proceeds without theology or morality. Finally, the operative assumption of American society is that government must provide the solution to all human problems.
He says this vision of life is anti-Christian and unbiblical. In an effort to find the right formula for successful social engineering, the truth about human nature, sin, and divine grace is overlooked or ignored.
If this analysis of the shortcomings of contemporary society is correct, Christian college seminaries and private Christian schools have the urgent priority to give a clear description of an alternative world view. The dominant and driving themes for Christians must be biblical and Christ-centered.
Smoke in the air
The forest fires in Canada are sending a lot of unhealthy smoke through the U.S. Some days it’s like a fog, determined unhealthy and it is recommended we stay inside. Would you call this climate change? Forest fires are very challenging to control as California knows all too well. It’s very good to see that fire departments from all around the nation have been assisting both California and Canada. Natural disasters such as hurricanes, forest fires and tornadoes have caused a lot of damage this year. Many people have been displaced and lost everything. Insurance rates have been climbing and some insurance companies are failing. Volunteers and neighbors are doing things to help, as well as private and government agencies. Money, encouragement, and prayers are needed for these people.
Thankful for teachers
As a student or a parent, have you thought about sending a note to a favorite teacher of your son or daughter? Teachers need encouragement, too. They never know for sure the results of their work until years later. They are a dedicated group of people who take extra time to care for our children of all ages. I married a school teacher and it is a gift and commitment that never ends. Kathy was a kindergarten teacher, a music teacher, and then a college teacher. If we are someplace where there are young children, she always stops to talk with them. Sometimes they just exchange eye contact and smiles. As her husband, I’m still being taught. I must be a slow learner.
From the files
Ben Franklin’s quote, “A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins.”
GENE JOHNSONis Publisher Emeritus of Press Publications, owner of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
