About the Town: The ‘Big C’ reoccurs

I HAVE BEEN told that men who live long enough will get prostate cancer. The experts have even charted it. At the age of 50 you will have a 50% chance, at 60 years old a 60 % chance, at 70 years old a 70% chance, and so on.
In 2004 at the age of 68, my PSA was climbing. The family doctor wasn’t concerned. After conversations with a good friend Stan Bakke of White Bear Lake, he advised me to check into Mayo Clinic.
We did that and on Dec. 28, 2004 I had a radical prostatectomy at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. The late Dr. Segura, a surgeon, told me after the surgery some cancer cells had escaped and they may manifest themselves in the future.
Five years later, the PSA started to climb and I had radiation treatments at Minnesota Oncology in Maplewood. The PSA dropped dramatically. I was good for another five years when it started to climb again. The Mayo team recommended that I get a Lupron injection every 4-6 months and again the PSA went down to under 1.
The following September my PSA went from 1 to 6 in four months. The rule of thumb is if it doubles in a year you need to give it serious attention. In October I had a Choline PET scan and an MRI at Mayo. It was clear the cancer had come alive in the lymph nodes in my lower abdomen. After consulting with Dr. Choo in oncology and Dr. Kwon, an immunologist at Mayo, it was recommended I start a series of 25 radiation treatments and this time begin taking an Xtandi capsule for a period of time until the PSA drops to an acceptable level. Xtandi is an androgen receptor inhibitor to help slow cancer cell growth.
Why do I share this in a community newspaper column? Men can be fearful of dealing with health issues. When this first occurred, I wrote three columns and I had men coming into my office to discuss their situation and what they might expect. Some of them said their wives wondered why they were going to a newspaper publisher for medical answers. A lot of times doctors have not gone through the experience. I thought the more I could explain, the more helpful it might be.
Little did I know the column would travel worldwide through different sales and industry representatives. Many of them told me how they made copies of my columns and shared it with friends who were having similar experiences.
So that’s why this column is a reminder to men that you don’t have to die from prostate cancer if you take care of it early.
Over the last 20 years there have been a lot of advances in treatments and especially in robotic surgery that was just being tested when I had my prostatectomy. New drugs have also become available.
I want to be an encourager and recommend that men tackle the issue immediately when they know about it. Some hospitals in the world today treat it by freezing and some by radiation only.
Do we ever clear cancer from our bodies? Yes, I think there are some instances where it’s true, but I also think that cancer has ways to outlive various treatments. Am I an authority on it? Not at all.
The bottom line is to get more than one opinion. Take an action, don’t delay. Be thankful for the advancement of medicine.
Our bodies were created by our Heavenly Father as living temples. The Holy Spirit can provide comfort and healing. The Bible is filled with many promises. Give thanks for every experience. It will build your endurance.
GENE JOHNSON is Publisher Emeritus of Press Publications, owner of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.

