ACT on Alzheimer's: A Caregiver’s Bill of Rights

In an effort to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease; this month’s article shares Jo Horne’s, A Caregiver’s Bill of Rights.
For many caregivers, the care they provide for another person is at the expense of their own health and wellbeing. Jo’s words are a good reminder to advocate for yourself, to prioritize your own physical and emotional health in your caregiving role.
You are as important as the person you care for.
A Caregiver’s Bill of Rights by Jo Horne, author of Caregiving: Helping an Aging Loved One
I have the right . . .
• To take care of myself. This is not an act of selfishness. It will give me the capacity to take better care of my relative.
• To seek help from others even though my relative may object. I recognize the limits of my own endurance and strength.
• To maintain facets of my own life that do not include the person I care for, just as I would if he or she were healthy. I know that I do everything that I reasonably can for this person, and I have the right to do some things for myself.
• To get angry, be depressed, and express other difficult feelings occasionally.
• To reject any attempt by my relative (either conscious or unconscious) to manipulate me through guilt, anger, or depression.
• To receive consideration, affection, forgiveness, and acceptance for what I do for my loved one for as long as I offer these qualities in return.
• To take pride in what I am accomplishing and to applaud the courage it has sometimes taken to meet the needs of my relative.
• To protect my individuality and my right to make a life for myself that will sustain me in the time when my relative no longer needs my full-time help.
• To expect and demand that as new strides are made in finding resources to aid physically and mentally impaired older persons in our country, similar strides will be made toward aiding and supporting caregivers.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.