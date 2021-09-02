ACT on Alzheimer's: Cambridge Memory Cafe set to reopen

To raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia; this month’s article will highlight the opening of the Cambridge Memory Café!
The Cambridge Act Memory Café is a place where people experiencing memory loss and their care partners can get together with other people who are on the same path in a supportive and engaging environment. The Memory Café encourages laughter, support, and sharing concerns without feeling judged, embarrassed, or misunderstood. It gives people with the disease an opportunity to get out of their homes and spend time sharing a positive experience with their care partners. You can look forward to a warm and inviting atmosphere. You will have a wonderful time.
The Café will meet the first Tuesday of each month. Please note, we are meeting at a new location. The Café will begin meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. We will meet at GracePointe Heritage Center. The address is 322 River Hills Place North, Cambridge 55008. We look forward to seeing you!
For more information about the Memory Café, contact Julie Tooker at 763-306-5066 or jaeftooker@aol.com.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
