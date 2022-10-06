ACT on Alzheimer's: Caregiver self-care and mindfulness

In an effort to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease; this month’s article highlights Self-care and Mindfulness for the Caregiver. Here are self-care tips that will help support your mind, body, and spirit as a caregiver.
Practice Mindfulness. Mindfulness is a form of self-care that is for everyone. It’s when you become aware of your thoughts, feelings, actions, surroundings, and bodily sensations in the absence of judgement. Mindfulness helps to settle your brain and has been associated with a reduction in pain, anxiety, and stress. Choose a mindful activity that you can do every day – meditation, journaling, walking, yoga, and breathing exercises are all examples. Even starting with two minutes a day or practicing it while doing something else (i.e., meditate while taking a shower) goes a long way.
Celebrate the Wins. Make time regularly (i.e., daily, weekly, etc.) to celebrate the wins or progress you experience, regardless of whether it’s related to caregiving, whether big or small.
Treat Attention Like Money – Be Careful How Much You Pay. Paying attention to things that are calming, soothing or joyful enhances those areas and promotes positive feelings. The reverse is also true; spending too much attention obsessing about stressors can cause anxiety and other well being challenges. Don’t ignore challenges but spending all our attention dwelling on them without making time for enjoyable things is detrimental.
Seek Support. Seeking support is a form of community self-care. Sometimes we don’t ask for support because we think people will say no. Don’t make choices for other people. Make a list of the things you need support with and then make a list of close family and friends who have offered their help. They may be able to take some things off your to-do list or even take care of your loved one while you engage in something fun and restful. Asking for help is vulnerable and empowering as it will make room for those things that will help you thrive and be a better person and caregiver!
Source: Alzheimer’s Today Summer2022
For more information about navigating caring for another person, ongoing caregiver support and connecting with local resources to assist you in caring for another person contact: Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant with Family Pathways jaynem@familypathways.org or 320-364-9152
Memory Café is meeting!
A Memory Café is a safe and comfortable space for the person experiencing dementia and their caregivers to enjoy the support and connection with others in a similar situation.
Meets the 1st Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., at Heritage Center at GracePointe Crossing, 322 River Hills Place North Cambridge, MN. Contact Julie Tooker for more information about the Café at 763-306-5066 or jaeftooker@aol.com
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is meeting, meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The next meeting is Tuesday Oct. 18 at Heritage Center at GracePointe Crossing, 322 River Hills Place North Cambridge, MN. Contact Lyndsey Larson at 763-691-6172.
Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter
www.alz.org/mnnd or 800-272-3900 24 Hour Helpline
Let us ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.