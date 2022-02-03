ACT on Alzheimer's: Music makes everything better

Where words fail, music speaks. — Hans Christian Anderson
In an effort to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article highlights the benefits of music for people living with dementia — everything from sparking memories to impacting mood. Dementia professionals recommend incorporating music and songs with day-to-day tasks can make all the difference. Music matters.
During transitions: Play favorite music or songs by beloved singers as you travel from home to an appointment.
Mealtime: Incorporate music with meals to help with focus and rhythm to help with chewing.
Walking/balance: Rhythm in familiar music, with a steady beat, can help individuals stay motivated and focused.
Self-care: Play soft or favorite music of choice when feeling stressed or anxious.
Music connects us with our memories and with each other. It’s an essential part of life, so it’s an essential part of dementia care. A growing amount of research is confirming the power of music. Music surrounds us, and somehow, gets inside of us. We all know the feeling of hearing a song that take sus back, renewing memories. Songs of childhood. Songs of humor. Songs of love. For a person who has Alzheimer’s, a favorite song can be the key to unlocking old memories. Music can help connect someone with their own joy-filles memories. Hearing the right song can bring a smile to a face, or sometimes a tender tear to an eye.
Music can connect a person to a specific time in their life. When a certain song unlocks a set of special memories, you may hear stories shared for the first time.
Music brings joy. Music is a part of life. We’re immersed in music in a personal way. Alzheimer professional Dr. Jennifer Bute from the UK had to retire from her career as a physician when she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease. She then began working with to help people understand more about dementia and how to live with it. “Throughout our lives,” Dr. Bute says, “we use music to calm, to reassure, to energize, and to bring joy.” For someone living with Alzheimer’s, music continues to provide those benefits, even when few other things can.
More reason why music matters:
• Music is a non-medical way to help manage symptoms of dementia.
• Music reduces anxiety and depression.
• Music is inherently social, so it helps reduce social isolation.
• Music improves mood and quality of life.
• Music promotes confidence and self-esteem.
• Music supports retention of speech and language skills.
“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” Kahlil Gibran
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
