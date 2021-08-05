ACT on Alzheimer's: Patience in caregiving

To raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia; this month’s article will discuss cultivating a mindset of patience in our caregiving role. Here are 3 thoughts to help develop and grow a deeper level of patience.
•We cannot control what is going on, but we can control how we react to it.
It can be easy for us to become frustrated when the person we care for does something wrong, repeats him or herself, is going slow, or does not do something that is asked of him or her. Stress levels can rise quickly. In these moments, the fact of the matter is these circumstances are due to the person’s dementia and cannot be helped. The person cannot control it. When the caregiver remembers that “it’s the disease”, it may help keep the level of stress in check. When the caregiver remembers that “it’s the disease”, it may help to be more patient and understanding.
•Step back and take a deep breath.
This one can be so, so hard. We are used to talking to this person just the way we always have. We are used to the normal back and forth exchange of words and emotions. When we are caring for someone with dementia, we must adjust the way we communicate. Work on taking a pause when the person does or says something does not make sense or THAT is even not nice. Take a breath, refocus, and think, and then respond in the way you want both with your words and your tone. Taking your time to respond will, in fact, not only help you but will help the person, as well, because their rate of thinking is slower than yours. In most cases, there is no need to have an instant response to what they say or do unless, of course, it involves the person’s safety.
•We are all just doing the best that we can.
A person with memory loss has slower thinking; their world is much slower paced. Remembering to be patient and understanding that the person is just doing the best that he or she can, can help things go more smoothly. And this applies to you as the caregiver, as well. Be patient with yourself and know that you are doing the best you can.
Struggling with patience is expected when we are caring for another person. We are only human. The grief and loss we experience with this circumstance is a normal part of this process. This type of loss and grief is called Ambiguous Loss, having a loved one both here and not here, physically present but psychologically absent.
Please note: If you are finding that the level of grief and loss that you are experiencing is manifesting signs of depression, knowing what is normal for you is essential in being able to recognize signs of depression. Depression is a change in you. To feel “down in the dumps” is normal; however, to feel continuously “pulled down” or “in a black cloud” is serious. Depression that requires treatment, is diagnosed by a cluster of symptoms, not just one sign. However, if you experience a cluster of these symptoms for two weeks or longer, you may be depressed. It is critical to get professional help. These signs include:
•Pervasive sadness
•Appetite changes
•Sleep difficulties
•Loss of pleasure in previously enjoyed activities.
•Fatigue/loss of energy/exhaustion
•Abnormal restlessness
•Decreased concentration, difficulty with decision-making.
•Low self-esteem
•Preoccupation with thoughts of suicide/pervasive feelings of hopelessness
When we are depressed, we may not recognize the signs of depression in ourselves. So, if family and friends express concerns about changes they see in you, listen, and take seriously what they are saying.
For those times when YOU cannot enjoy activities and previously enjoyed, and your emotional pain overshadows all pleasure, it may be time to seek treatment for depression. Depression is treatable with good results.
An excellent book that speaks to this type of grief and loss is titled “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia” by Dr. Pauline Boss, Website – www.ambiguousloss.com.
FOR MORE RESOURCES and guidance in caring for someone with dementia, contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant, at 651-257-7905 or email jaynem@familypathways.org.
